CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

EU Commission: Turkish Navtex ‘sends the wrong message’

Greece Breaking News Cyprus Turkey
by CypriumNews Reporting
EU Commission: Turkish Navtex ‘sends the wrong message’ 14

The European Commission has criticized a Navtex issued by Turkey’s navy on Tuesday for seismic surveys in an area of sea between Cyprus and Crete, saying it conveys “the wrong message.”

“Turkey’s announcement of a new Navtex for seismic research in the eastern Mediterranean is not useful and sends the wrong message,” Commission spokesperson Nabila Massrali was quoted by Greek Cypriot media as saying Wednesday, while urging Turkey to take any disputes it may have to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Related posts

‘Turkey-Libya deal adheres to international law’

CypriumNews Reporting

20 years in prison for killing his pregnant sister

CypriumNews Reporting

Greece investigates weapons missing from island navy base

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More