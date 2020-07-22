CypriumNews

Anastasiades flies to Paris for talks with France’s Macron

by CypriumNews Reporting
Nicos Anastasiades is flying to Paris on Wednesday evening for a morning meeting on Thursday with French President Emmanuel Macron, it was officially announced.

The two leaders will hold talks on bilateral cooperation especially in the fields of energy and defense, on issues high on the EU agenda and developments in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Souths Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides, Defence Minister Haralambos Petrides, Government Spokesman Kyriacos Koushos and Anastasiades Adviser on Energy Issues George Lakkotrypis, who was the energy minister up until last month, will be accompanying Anastasiades.

Anastasiades and Macron will give a joint press conference after their talks.

