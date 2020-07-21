With both feet, the Americans in the East. Mediterranean

Chevron specifically announced yesterday that it has reached an agreement for the acquisition of the also American Noble Energy, which is the manager of the Aphrodite deposit in plot 12 of the Cypriot EEZ, for the amount of approximately 5 billion dollars.

The latter also faced significant financial challenges due to the coronavirus with a debt of about $ 13 billion, which is now passed to Chevron, as well as all the rights and assets of Noble.

This includes its rights to the Aphrodite deposit which it shares with the Israeli Delek and the Dutch giant Shell, as well as Noble’s rights to the Israeli deposits Leviathan and Tamar.