UBP Parliamentary group are meeting at 2pm, Elections Possible

Prime Minister Ersin Tatar called the UBP Assembly group to the meeting today at 2 p.m.

According to information, Tatar will inform the UBP Parliament group that he wants to end the UBP-HP coalition government and start a new quest.

he was contacted UBP Lefkosa MP Hüseyiün Özgrgün in Istanbul and that Özgürgün would come to the country to support a government without HP.

YDP and DP leaders who participated in TV programs this morning also indicated that Özgürgün was willing to come to the country if the HP is removed from the government and the coalition ends.

The new government is aimed to be created before Eid.

Prime Minister Tatar has indicated he is looking at Elections around January 2021 and hopes a New Government would be in place by Eid!