CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

UBP Parliamentary group are meeting at 2pm, Elections Possible

Cyprus Breaking News Politics
by CypriumNews Reporting
Ersin tatar

Prime Minister Ersin Tatar called the UBP Assembly group to the meeting today at 2 p.m.

According to information, Tatar will inform the UBP Parliament group that he wants to end the UBP-HP coalition government and start a new quest.

he was contacted UBP Lefkosa MP Hüseyiün Özgrgün in Istanbul and that Özgürgün would come to the country to support a government without HP.

YDP and DP leaders who participated in TV programs this morning also indicated that Özgürgün was willing to come to the country if the HP is removed from the government and the coalition ends.

The new government is aimed to be created before Eid.

Prime Minister Tatar has indicated he is looking at Elections around January 2021 and hopes a New Government would be in place by Eid!

UBP Parliamentary group are meeting at 2pm, Elections Possible 11

 

Related posts

Lebanon’s Hariri says he will not be PM again

CypriumNews Reporting

Saner and Candan attended PACE General Council Meeting

CypriumNews Reporting

Anastasiades travels to Athens to meet with Greek PM Mitsotakis

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More