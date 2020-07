Police are investigating the cause behind the car accident in Paphos on Monday afternoon during which British national Ian Henri Pringle, 76, lost his life.

Pringle was a permanent resident of the coastal town.

The accident took place on the Paphos-Kouklia road, near the Kouklia exit.

Police said the car appears to have diverted from its course, first crashed into a road railing and then overturned in an adjacent field before coming to a standstill.