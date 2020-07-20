CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

Turkey’s drillship Fatih begins drilling in Black Sea

Turkey Breaking News
by CypriumNews Reporting
Turkey's drillship Fatih begins drilling in Black Sea 11

Turkey’s first drillship, Fatih, will begin drilling in the Tuna-1 location in the Black Sea, according to Turkey’s Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez on Monday.

“We will search every square meter of our seas for Turkey’s energy independence, Donmez wrote on Twitter.

Fatih’s 103-meter-long towers were disassembled in the Haydarpasa port in Istanbul to enable safe passage of the vessel under the bridges through the Bosphorus before its journey to the Black Sea.

The Fatih drilling vessel set sail for the Black Sea on May 29 from Istanbul to the Trabzon port where it reached its destination for reassembly on June 6.

Energy Deputy Energy Minister Alparslan announced plans to drill in the Black Sea earlier in the year as part of the ministry’s aim to bolster the country’s energy independence by using local natural resources.

Related posts

Todays celebration in North Cyprus (Video)

CypriumNews Reporting

Turkey establishes new coordinating agency for Cyprus affairs

CypriumNews Reporting

Russia and Turkey are becoming Allies, Overshadowing Israel

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More