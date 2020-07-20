CypriumNews

TRNC: 1614 tests performed, 2 New positive cases

Corona Virus Breaking News Cyprus
by CypriumNews Reporting
Coronavirus test
Minister of Health Ali Pilli explained that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 1614 and 2 positive cases were encountered. Pilli stated that 2 positive cases came to our country by air.

Of the cases, treatment was initiated at the Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital Quarantine Service,

20 July 2020 Covid-19 general situation is as follows;

Number of Tests Performed Today: 1614

Number of Positive Cases detected today: 2

Number of Healed and Discharged Cases – No

Number of Cases Lost Today – no

Total Number of Tests Performed- 57,882

Total Number of Cases – 123

Number of Healed and Total Discharged Cases – 106

Number of Cases Under Treatment – 13

Total Number of Lost Patients- 4

Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – no

