TRNC: 1614 tests performed, 2 New positive cases

Minister of Health Ali Pilli explained that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 1614 and 2 positive cases were encountered. Pilli stated that 2 positive cases came to our country by air.
Of the cases, treatment was initiated at the Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital Quarantine Service,
20 July 2020 Covid-19 general situation is as follows;
Number of Tests Performed Today: 1614
Number of Positive Cases detected today: 2
Number of Healed and Discharged Cases – No
Number of Cases Lost Today – no
Total Number of Tests Performed- 57,882
Total Number of Cases – 123
Number of Healed and Total Discharged Cases – 106
Number of Cases Under Treatment – 13
Total Number of Lost Patients- 4
Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – no
