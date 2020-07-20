TRNC: 1614 tests performed, 2 New positive cases

Minister of Health Ali Pilli explained that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 1614 and 2 positive cases were encountered. Pilli stated that 2 positive cases came to our country by air.

Of the cases, treatment was initiated at the Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital Quarantine Service, 20 July 2020 Covid-19 general situation is as follows; Number of Tests Performed Today: 1614 Number of Positive Cases detected today: 2 Number of Healed and Discharged Cases – No Number of Cases Lost Today – no Total Number of Tests Performed- 57,882 Total Number of Cases – 123 Number of Healed and Total Discharged Cases – 106 Number of Cases Under Treatment – 13 Total Number of Lost Patients- 4 Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – no

This news has been read 2220 times