Stranger Things Season 4 – From Russia with Love

Check out the official “From Russia with Love” teaser for the Netflix series Stranger Things Season 4 starring Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, Jake Busey, Carey Elwes and Matthew Modine!

Release Date: 2020 on Netflix

Stranger Things is a science fiction-horror television series created, written, and directed by the Duffer Brothers. The Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy, and Dan Cohen serve as executive producers. The first season, released in July 2016, stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono and Matthew Modine, with Noah Schnapp and Joe Keery in recurring roles. For the second season, Schnapp and Keery were promoted to series regulars, along with the additions of Sadie Sink, Dacre Montgomery, Sean Astin and Paul Reiser.



Related

FanReviews#Stranger #Season #Russia #Love