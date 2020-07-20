CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

Stranger Things Season 4 – From Russia with Love

Movie Videos
by CypriumNews Reporting
Stranger Things Season 4 - From Russia with Love

Check out the official “From Russia with Love” teaser for the Netflix series Stranger Things Season 4 starring Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, Jake Busey, Carey Elwes and Matthew Modine!

Release Date: 2020 on Netflix

Stranger Things is a science fiction-horror television series created, written, and directed by the Duffer Brothers. The Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy, and Dan Cohen serve as executive producers. The first season, released in July 2016, stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono and Matthew Modine, with Noah Schnapp and Joe Keery in recurring roles. For the second season, Schnapp and Keery were promoted to series regulars, along with the additions of Sadie Sink, Dacre Montgomery, Sean Astin and Paul Reiser.



FanReviews

#Stranger #Season #Russia #Love

Related posts

Disney’s Artemis Fowl – Official “Irish Blessing” Trailer

CypriumNews Reporting

Hamilton on Disney+ – Official Trailer

CypriumNews Reporting

Run with Sarah Paulson – Official Trailer

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More