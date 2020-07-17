CypriumNews

Trolls World Tour with Justin Timberlake – Official Trailer 3

Trolls World Tour with Justin Timberlake - Official Trailer 3

Check out the official trailer 3 for Trolls World Tour starring Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Rachel Bloom, James Corden, Jamie Dornan, Kelly Clarkson, Ozzy Osbourne, Mary J. Blige, Icona Pop, George Clinton and Sam Rockwell!

Release Date: VOD March 20, 2020

Trolls World Tour is a computer-animated musical comedy movie produced by DreamWorks Animation and distributed by Universal Pictures. It is the sequel to the 2016 film Trolls, directed by Walt Dohrn with co-direction by David P. Smith, produced by Gina Shay, and will feature an ensemble voice cast including Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Rachel Bloom, James Corden, Jamie Dornan, Kelly Clarkson, Ozzy Osbourne, and Sam Rockwell.



