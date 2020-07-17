CypriumNews

TRNC: 1602 tests in total, no positive cases were found

Corona Virus Breaking News Cyprus
by CypriumNews Reporting
Minister of Health Ali Pilli explained that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 1602 and no positive cases were encountered.

The general situation of Covid-19 on July 17, 2020 is as follows; 

Number of Tests Performed Today:

1602 Number of Positive Cases Detected Today:

No Number of Healed and Discharged Cases Today – No

Number of Lost Cases Today – No

Total Number of Tests Performed – 52.984

Total Number of Cases – 117

Recovery with Total Number of Discharged Cases – 106

Treatment Cases Continued Number- 7

Total Number of Lost Patients- 4

Number of Inpatient Inpatients- none

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
