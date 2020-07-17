South Cyprus: Two new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours

Two new cases of SARS-CoV-2 virus, with a recent travel history, were detected in Cyprus in the last 24 hours, out of a total of 1,329 laboratory diagnoses, the Ministry of Health announced on Friday.

According to the data from the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health, from a total of 85 laboratory tests performed by the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals, 1 case was identified. The person has a recent travel history.

Also, from a total of 287 laboratory diagnostics of samples taken through private initiative, 1 case was identified. The person has a recent travel history.

Specifically, one case is an Indian student in Cyprus, who has a recent travel history, having returned from England on 5/7. He underwent a laboratory test due to other health problems he was facing and needed to be hospitalized.

The second person is a Cypriot who returned from England on 11/7. This person was positive for the virus in the United Kingdom and was released with two negative tests in May.

In addition, according to the Ministry of Health, the following laboratory diagnoses were performed, without detecting a case.

From samples taken under the control program of 10,000 workers who were reactivated during the second and third phases of the strategy for the gradual lifting of restrictions, 72 laboratory diagnoses were completed,

From samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases, 88 laboratory tests were performed,

From samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriated control, 600 diagnoses were completed,

From the program carried out by the Ministry of Defense for the control of the recruits, 168 laboratory examinations were carried out, and from the samples taken within the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics, 29 workshops were performed.

Based on current data, the total number of positive cases amounted to 1,033.