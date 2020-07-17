CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

Onward with Tom Holland – “The Manticore” Clip

Movie Videos
by CypriumNews Reporting
Onward with Tom Holland - "The Manticore" Clip

Check out the official “The Manticore”clip from Pixar’s Onward starring Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer!

Release Date: March 6, 2020

Onward is a 3D computer-animated fantasy movie produced by Pixar Animation Studios for Walt Disney Pictures. It is directed by Dan Scanlon, produced by Kori Rae, and stars the voices of Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Octavia Spencer. The film is scheduled to be released on March 6, 2020.



FanReviews

#Onward #Tom #Holland #Manticore #Clip

Related posts

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich on Netflix – Official Trailer

CypriumNews Reporting

The Last Days of American Crime on Netflix – Official Trailer

CypriumNews Reporting

Lin-Manuel Miranda Comments On Critics

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More