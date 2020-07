Martyr Selim Mustafa Mavili was laid to rest today (17/07/2020) with a military ceremony.

Martyr Mavili, who was killed on July 20, 1974 and his remains have been recently identified by the Committee on Missing Persons in Cyprus, was laid to rest at the Tekke Bahçe cemetery today at 09.30 followed by noon prayers at the Küçük Kaymaklı Mosque.