1049 tests done, no positive cases

Minister of Health Ali Pilli explained that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 1049, that no positive cases were encountered, and that a case was completed and discharged.

Pilli, who said health first, stated that all necessary measures were taken as the Ministry of Health in the fight against Covid-19, at this point, he trusted our people and expected support for the measures to be taken. Recalling the rules of using mask, social distance and hygiene, he wished everyone healthy days.

 

16 July 2020 Covid-19 general situation is as follows;

Number of Tests Performed Today: 1049

Number of Positive Cases Detected Today: None

Number of Healed and Discharged Cases-1

Number of Cases Lost Today – no

Total Number of Tests Performed- 51,382

Total Number of Cases- 117

Number of Healed and Total Discharged Cases – 106

Number of Cases Under Treatment – 7

Total Number of Lost Patients- 4

Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – no

 

