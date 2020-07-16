CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

Who Is New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio? What To Know Amid Response Efforts To Coronavirus

News
by CypriumNews Reporting
Who Is New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio? What To Know Amid Response Efforts To Coronavirus

Bill de Blasio has been serving as New York City’s mayor since 2014 and has been in the NYC political scene for most of his career. As mayor, he has expanded paid sick leave, delivered universal pre-K, reduced stop-and-frisk policing, oversaw the city’s $15 minimum wage and worked on housing New York. He has taken the spotlight since the coronavirus pandemic hit and many New Yorkers have criticized his handling of the NYC outbreak. De Blasio is being closely watched amid growing calls for police reform, as part of the ‘defund the police’ movement, Black Lives Matter and anti-racism protests in the city and worldwide.Music Credit: ‘Atomic Fire Light’ by Nihilorehttp://www.nihilore.com/



Newsweek

#York #City #Mayor #Bill #Blasio #Response #Efforts #Coronavirus

Related posts

7 U.S. Universities Offering Virtual Classes In The Fall Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

CypriumNews Reporting

Trumps tweet support for Goya amid boycott calls

CypriumNews Reporting

Amid politicized pandemic, Fauci says ‘trust me’

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More