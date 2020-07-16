Who Is New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio? What To Know Amid Response Efforts To Coronavirus

Bill de Blasio has been serving as New York City’s mayor since 2014 and has been in the NYC political scene for most of his career. As mayor, he has expanded paid sick leave, delivered universal pre-K, reduced stop-and-frisk policing, oversaw the city’s $15 minimum wage and worked on housing New York. He has taken the spotlight since the coronavirus pandemic hit and many New Yorkers have criticized his handling of the NYC outbreak. De Blasio is being closely watched amid growing calls for police reform, as part of the ‘defund the police’ movement, Black Lives Matter and anti-racism protests in the city and worldwide.Music Credit: ‘Atomic Fire Light’ by Nihilorehttp://www.nihilore.com/



