U.S. Officially Notifies World Health Organization Of Its Withdrawal Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

President Donald Trump has officially withdrawn the U.S. from the World Health Organization (WHO), New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez said July 7. Menendez, a Democrat, is a ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. In a tweet posted Tuesday afternoon, he said the Trump administration informed Congress of its decision to pull out of the global public health agency weeks after publicly criticizing its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.Music Credit: Loyalty Freak Music ‘Untitled’



Related

Newsweek#Officially #Notifies #World #Health #Organization #Withdrawal #COVID19 #Pandemic