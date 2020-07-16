The Willoughbys on Netflix – Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix movie The Willoughbys starring Will Forte, Alessia Cara, Ricky Gervais, Terry Crews, Maya Rudolph, Jane Krakowski and Martin Short!

Release Date: April 22, 2020 on Netflix

The Willoughbys is a computer-animated comedy movie directed by Kris Pearn and Cory Evans and written by Pearn. It is based on the children’s book of same name by Lois Lowry. The film stars the voices of Will Forte, Alessia Cara, Ricky Gervais, Terry Crews, Maya Rudolph, Jane Krakowski and Martin Short. Produced by Bron Animation and distributed by Netflix.



