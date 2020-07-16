South Cyprus: Six new cases – Among them a football player and three immigrants

According to the Ministry of Health, according to the data from the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health, out of a total of 1,504 laboratory diagnoses, 6 cases of SARS-CoV-2 virus were detected.
• Out of a total of 767 samples taken as part of the passenger and repatriated control, 1 case was detected.
• Out of a total of 131 samples taken under the referral program by Personal Physicians and control of special teams through the Public Health Clinics, 3 cases were identified.
• Out of a total of 95 samples taken as part of the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases, 2 cases were identified.
The person who arrived from abroad is the Brazilian football player of the Young Lakes Association Juan Felipe who arrived from Brazil via Zurich with a special permit yesterday (15/7). He underwent a laboratory test at the airport.
The other patients are contacts from the family environment of the hotel worker that was announced as a case on 8/7.
Additionally, processed the following laboratory diagnosis, without outbreak detection:
• From samples taken under the control program 10,000 employees reactivated during the second and third phase of the strategy for the gradual lifting of restrictions, completed 23 laboratory diagnoses
• From the samples were taken through private initiative, 374 laboratory tests were performed, and
• From the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals, 114 laboratory diagnoses were performed.
Based on current data, the total number of positive cases amounted to 1,031.