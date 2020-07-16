South Cyprus: Six new cases – Among them a football player and three immigrants

Six new cases were announced today by the Ministry of Health. These are cases identified by three different sampling programs.

According to the Ministry of Health, according to the data from the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health, out of a total of 1,504 laboratory diagnoses, 6 cases of SARS-CoV-2 virus were detected. Specifically, the virus-positive individuals emerged as follows: • Out of a total of 767 samples taken as part of the passenger and repatriated control, 1 case was detected.

• Out of a total of 131 samples taken under the referral program by Personal Physicians and control of special teams through the Public Health Clinics, 3 cases were identified.

• Out of a total of 95 samples taken as part of the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases, 2 cases were identified.

According to information, the three cases from the special teams are migrants who arrived in the TRNC from Syria via Turkey and were checked before being admitted to the immigration center in Pournara.

The person who arrived from abroad is the Brazilian football player of the Young Lakes Association Juan Felipe who arrived from Brazil via Zurich with a special permit yesterday (15/7). He underwent a laboratory test at the airport. The other patients are contacts from the family environment of the hotel worker that was announced as a case on 8/7. Additionally, processed the following laboratory diagnosis, without outbreak detection:

• From samples taken under the control program 10,000 employees reactivated during the second and third phase of the strategy for the gradual lifting of restrictions, completed 23 laboratory diagnoses

• From the samples were taken through private initiative, 374 laboratory tests were performed, and

• From the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals, 114 laboratory diagnoses were performed. Based on current data, the total number of positive cases amounted to 1,031.