Jamie Dornan & Shailene Woodley Answer the Web’s Most Searched Questions

“Endings, Beginnings” stars Jamie Dornan and Shailene Woodley take the WIRED Autocomplete Interview and answers the internet’s most searched questions about themselves. Does Jamie Dornan have an accent? Why was Shailene Woodley arrested? What was Jamie’s first film role? Why does Shailene act in so many romance movies? Jamie and Shailene answer all these questions and much more!

“Endings, Beginnings” is now available on demand.



