CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

Jamie Dornan & Shailene Woodley Answer the Web’s Most Searched Questions

Technology
by CypriumNews Reporting
Jamie Dornan & Shailene Woodley Answer the Web's Most Searched Questions

“Endings, Beginnings” stars Jamie Dornan and Shailene Woodley take the WIRED Autocomplete Interview and answers the internet’s most searched questions about themselves. Does Jamie Dornan have an accent? Why was Shailene Woodley arrested? What was Jamie’s first film role? Why does Shailene act in so many romance movies? Jamie and Shailene answer all these questions and much more!

“Endings, Beginnings” is now available on demand.



WIRED

#Jamie #Dornan #Shailene #Woodley #Answer #Webs #Searched #Questions

Related posts

Gaudí’ designed a church like no other in the 19th century. But it’s 21st century tech that will see it finished.

CypriumNews Reporting

This autonomous robot can outsquat you

CypriumNews Reporting

This floating chicken farm could be the future of farming — Future Blink

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More