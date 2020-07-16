CypriumNews

Disney's Artemis Fowl - Official "Irish Blessing" Trailer

Check out the official “Irish Blessing” trailer for Artemis Fowl starring Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Tamara Smart, Nonso Anozie, Colin Farrel and Judi Dench!

Release Date: June 12, 2020 on Disney+

Artemis Fowl is a science fantasy adventure movie based on the first and second novels in the series of the same name by Eoin Colfer. Directed by Kenneth Branagh and written by Conor McPherson and Hamish McColl, the film stars Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Tamara Smart, Nonso Anozie, Colin Farrel and Judi Dench.



