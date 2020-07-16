CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

Defending Jacob on Apple TV+ – Official Trailer

Movie Videos
by CypriumNews Reporting
Defending Jacob on Apple TV+ - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Apple TV+ miniseries Defending Jacob starring Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, Jaeden Martell, Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Sakina Jaffrey, Betty Gabriel and J. K. Simmons!

Release Date: April 24, 2020 on Apple TV+

Defending Jacob is a crime drama television miniseries, based on the novel of the same name by William Landay, produced by Apple TV+. The series was created by Mark Bomback and stars Chris Evans and be directed by Morten Tyldum.



FanReviews

#Defending #Jacob #Apple #Official #Trailer

Related posts

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 on Hulu – Official Teaser Trailer

CypriumNews Reporting

Sony PlayStation 5 – Future of Gaming Trailer

CypriumNews Reporting

Defending Jacob on Apple TV+ – First Look

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More