Billions Season 5 on Showtime – Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Showtime series Billions Season 5 starring Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis, Maggie Siff, Malin Åkerman, Toby Leonard Moore, David Costabile, Condola Rashād, Asia Kate Dillon, Jeffrey DeMunn, Kelly AuCoin, Julianna Margulies, Corey Stoll, Frank Grillo, Roma Maffia and Rick Hoffman!

Release Date: May 3, 2020 on Showtime

Billions is a television drama series created by Brian Koppelman, David Levien, and Andrew Ross Sorkin, starring Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis, that premiered on Showtime on January 17, 2016. The series is loosely based on the activities of Preet Bharara, the former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and his legal battles with hedge fund manager Steve Cohen of S.A.C. Capital Advisors.



Related

FanReviews#Billions #Season #Showtime #Official #Trailer