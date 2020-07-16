CypriumNews

Arkansas with Liam Hemsworth – Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for Arkansas starring Liam Hemsworth, Duke, Michael Kenneth Williams, Vivica A. Fox, Eden Brolin, Chandler Duke, John Malkovich and Vince Vaughn!

Release Date: May 1, 2020

Arkansas is a thriller movie, directed by Clark Duke in his directorial debut, from a screenplay by Duke and Andrew Boonkrong. It stars Liam Hemsworth, Duke, Michael Kenneth Williams, Vivica A. Fox, Eden Brolin, Chandler Duke, John Malkovich and Vince Vaughn.



