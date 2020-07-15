Yellow warning in effect, temperatures at 40 C

Today will be mainly fine with a yellow alert for extremely high temperatures in force from 11 am to 5 pm.

Temperatures will reach 40 C inland, 34 C in the southeast and east coasts, 32 C in the other coasts and 31 C in the mountains.

However, clouds that will form in the early afternoon are expected to bring isolated showers or thunderstorms inland and in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine with sparse fog and low clouds likely to form locally on the coast, mainly in the early morning hours of Thursday.

Temperatures tonight will edge down to 24 C inland, in the southeast and east coasts, 21 C in the other coasts and 18 C in the mountains.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be mainly fine, while increased cloud will be observed locally in the mountains around midday and in the afternoon.

Temperatures will not shift significantly on Thursday while remaining above average for the time of year – mainly in the mountains and inland – but a decline is expected on Friday to remain close to the average for the time of year.

Temperatures are not expected to shift significantly on Saturday.