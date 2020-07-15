Written observations before Elizabeth Spehar

The draft report on the renewal of UNFICYP’s term of office, the ongoing Turkish Actions in the Eastern Mediterranean, and Anastasiade’s letter of protest against the UN stance were on the table of the Anastasiadis-Spehar meeting at the Presidential Palace.

In his statements to journalists, Sout Cyprus Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Christodoulidis, referred to a constructive meeting of the Anastasiadis with the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General in Cyprus, Elizabeth Spehar.

Anastasiadis, always according to the Foreign Minister, delivered in writing the remarks of South Cyprus on the draft report for the renewal of the term of UNFICYP. At the same time, he made specific remarks on the Turkish Actions that followed the talks in Crans Montana.

Asked about Kudret Ozersay ‘s complaint about the violation of the Green Line Regulation, Mr. Christodoulidis noted that Ms. Spehar did not convey anything.

“An attempt is being made,” he said, by some to give political expediency to decisions regarding roadblocks and tackling the pandemic.

At the same time, the Minister stated that Anastasiadis discussed with Ms. Spehar his own letter regarding the United Nations’ discriminatory attitude in Cyprus. “We can not see announcements regarding the roadblocks or Spitfair and not see about the besieged city of Famagusta and the Security Council resolutions,” he said.

Finally, he pointed out that there is a conscious effort on the part of Turkey to present its delinquent behavior in the Eastern Mediterranean as an alleged act to protect the Turkish Cypriots.

Tomorrow, as Mr. Christodoulidis said, Anastasiadis will have a private meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, within the framework of the Summit, rejecting the fact that at the Tripartite Meeting in Berlin “issues related to Cyprus were discussed”.

PTD: Message to Europe the new Turkish NAVTEX

The actions of Turkey, which ignores both international law and European principles and values, will be forwarded to the forthcoming European Council, said today Mr. Nikos Anastasiadis.

Speaking to reporters after the anniversary session of the House of Representatives on the black anniversaries of the coup, Anastasiadis, when asked about a new navtex issued by Turkey in the Cypriot EEZ, said that “it is a strong message to Europe, what do they mean (Turkey) when they say that they are seeking a dialogue and that they are trying in every way to be legitimate under international law.

“I can only condemn such action, of course, but it is something that will be conveyed during the two-day European Council on the actions and actions of a country that ignores both international law and European principles and values.”

Asked about the meeting he had today with the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in South Cyprus, Ms. Elizabeth Spehar, Anastasiadis said that “what was said during the meeting were some remarks we have regarding the report of the Secretary-General, but also some remarks in terms of the necessary objectivity that you have to distinguish from the international community and especially the peacekeeping force “.