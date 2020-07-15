TRNC: 553 tests, 1 New positive case

Minister of Health Ali Pilli explained that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 553 and 1 positive case was encountered.

Stating that the positive case is a TRNC citizen who came to our country by sea, Minister Pilli stated that the contact of the Ministry of Health was followed up by the teams of the Ministry of Health. Burhan Nalbantoğlu stated that his treatment was initiated in the State Hospital Quarantine Center.

14 July 2020 Covid-19 general situation is as follows;

Number of Tests Performed Today: 553

Number of Positive Cases detected today: 1

Number of Healed and Discharged Cases-No

Number of Cases Lost Today – no

Total Number of Tests Performed- 49,290

Total Number of Cases- 117

Number of Healed and Total Discharged Cases – 104

Number of Cases Under Treatment – 9

Total Number of Lost Patients- 4