Check out the official trailer for the Netflix reality series Too Hot To Handle Season 1!

Release Date: April 17, 2020 on Netflix

Too Hot to Handle is a reality television dating game show that follows ten singles as they travel to find love and $100,000. However, while on the island, the contestants cannot do anything romantic or sensual, including gratification, kissing, or sex. If they do, then the prize money will drop.



