South Cyprus: Two new Covid-19 cases, one traveller, one contact

Two people have tested positive for coronavirus, one of them a traveller who came from Romania and the second a contact of a previously confirmed case.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 1658 tests were carried out. The two new cases brings the total of Covid-19 cases in Cyprus to 1025.

Specifically,in its Wednesday announcement, the Health Ministry said the two cases were detected as follows:

One from 658 tests of passengers and repatriates. The person arrived from Romania (Group B) on July 14.

One from 394 tests through private initiative. The individual is a contact of an employee of a Limassol gym who tested positive on Monday and underwent the test privately.

In addition, the following tests were carried out, all with negative results:

87 tests from the programme of 10,000 employees who returned to work with phase two and three of the reopening of the economy

244 tests from referrals by personal doctors and checks of special groups through public health clinics

53 tests from tracing of contacts of already confirmed case

1 test from the Justice Ministry’s programme of court employees

2 tests from migrants

108 from the Defence Ministry’s programme of new conscripts

111 from hospital labs