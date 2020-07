There will be a power outage between 08:30 and 16:00 due to the project work on the medium voltage electricity grid in the İskele region tomorrow.

According to the information given from Kıb-Tek, Kurtuluş, Boğaz, Boğaztepe, Petroller, Topcuköy, Yarköy, Ardahan,Mandıralar, Ergazi, Turnalar, Kantara, Kaplıca, Mersinlik, Dokuzevler District, İskele Sanayi, Cyprus Garden District,BRT, İskele Mandıralar, Electricity will not be given to one part of İskele.