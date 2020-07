We turned the meal that has always been for juniors, to a surprise meal for seniors. Social distancing makes it tricky for grandparents to share a meal with their grandkids. So we let children create customized Happy Meals containing the children’s’ drawings, letters, or other surprises. These were delivered in the classic Happy Meal box to their grandparents, free of charge.



Newsweek