Extraction on Netflix – Behind the Scenes

It’s time to go behind the scenes of the Netflix movie Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth, David Harbour, Manoj Bajpayee, Marc Donato, Fay Masterson, Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi and Derek Luke!

Release Date: April 24, 2020 on Netflix

Extraction (previously known as Dhaka) is an action thriller movie directed by Sam Hargrave and screenplay by Joe Russo. It stars Chris Hemsworth, David Harbour, Manoj Bajpayee, Marc Donato, Fay Masterson, Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi and Derek Luke.



Related

FanReviews#Extraction #Netflix #Scenes