CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

Every Hidden Reference to Future Pixar Movies Explained

Technology
by CypriumNews Reporting
Every Hidden Reference to Future Pixar Movies Explained

Plenty of films and movie franchises hide easter eggs, but Pixar takes it to another level. Pixar’s Jonas Rivera reveals all of the secret references to Pixar movies hidden throughout their films. The twist is that all of these references were teasing Pixar movies that weren’t even out yet. Since a Pixar movie can take upwards of 6 years to complete, there’s plenty of crossover between productions. This creates the perfect opportunity for the studio to leave references in each of their films.



WIRED

#Hidden #Reference #Future #Pixar #Movies #Explained

Related posts

This sustainable brick is made of recycled sand and plastic waste — Future Blink

CypriumNews Reporting

Ingenious spray paint transforms physicals surfaces into interactive displays

CypriumNews Reporting

10 essential LGBTQ films to stream this Pride Month

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More