Check out the official trailer for the Netflix movie Dangerous Lies starring Camila Mendes, Jessie T. Usher, Jamie Chung, Cam Gigandet, Sasha Alexander and Elliott Gould!

Release Date: April 30, 2020 on Netflix

Dangerous Lies is a Netflix thriller movie directed by Michael Scott, from a screenplay by David Golden. It stars Camila Mendes, Jessie T. Usher, Jamie Chung, Cam Gigandet, Sasha Alexander and Elliott Gould.



