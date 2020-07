The Met Office has issued a new extreme high-temperature warning for tomorrow, the fifth in as many days.

The yellow alert is in force from 11 am to 5 pm on Wednesday with the Met Office warning that the maximum temperature is expected to rise to around 40 C inland.

Temperatures are due to edge down after Wednesday to around average for the time of year on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The highest temperatures at 3 pm today were at Lefkosa 39 C

Humidity was at lefkosa 31%