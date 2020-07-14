“We will deliver the report to the Presidency”

Health Minister Ali Pilli said that they are aiming to convey the “report on the epidemiological situation in TRNC” to the Presidency today.

Ali Pilli, who participated in the program at BRT, answered the questions about the epidemiological report, “The report is over, today we have the goal of delivering this report to the Presidency.”

Stating that the report’s English is also available, Pilli said he was sorry that the Presidency would make such a statement without asking the Ministry of Health whether the report was ready.

“I told the Assembly that the report was ready, it was printed, it would be sent in a few hours. It is very sad to politicize,” said Pilli, “Presidential statements made our spirits upset.”

it’s printed and they are going to take a few hours to deliver it, does this not look like delay tactics to embarrass the president since this is an election year?

Do you believe that a president or his staff would have made a statement as they did before checking to see if the English translation was ready?, plus the report needs to be in the Turkish Bi-communal Health Committee hands so they can read it before the Bi-communal Health Committee from both sides meet, postponing the meeting was correct in light of the Governments actions.

Election cate and mouse games have started with no regard for the public health.