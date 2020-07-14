CypriumNews

upto 6 months in prison for 13 Syrians who entered the TRNC illegally and 2 defendants who helped them

by CypriumNews Reporting
Due to the fact that 13 refugees of Syrian nationals who entered the TRNC illegally and were identified and arrested were quarantined for 14 days.

13 Syrian refugees and FE v HE, who have been imprisoned to this day, have been sentenced to prison terms at Gazimagosa court today.

İ.D, was sentenced to 4 years in prison separately for human trafficking.

The defendants F.E and HE who helped the refugees to enter the TRNC  was sentenced to prison terms of 6 months.

The 13 refugees who have been detained for a while have been sentenced to 18 days of imprisonment.

