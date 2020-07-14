CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

TRNC: 553 tests performed, 1 New positive case

Corona Virus Breaking News Cyprus
by CypriumNews Reporting
Coronavirus Positive Blood Test And Syringe

Minister of Health Ali Pilli explained that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 553 and 1 positive case was encountered.

positive case is a TRNC citizen who came to our country by sea, Pilli said that the contact of the Ministry of Health teams was followed by contact and that the positive case Burhan Nalbantoğlu stated that he started his treatment at the State Hospital Quarantine Center. 

 

14 July 2020 Covid-19 general situation is as follows; 

Number of Tests Performed Today: 553     

Number of Positive Cases detected today: 1   

Number of Healed and Discharged Cases-No  

Number of Cases Lost Today – no

Total Number of Tests Performed- 49,290   

Total Number of Cases- 117

Number of Healed and Total Discharged Cases – 104  

Number of Cases Under Treatment – 9 

Total Number of Lost Patients- 4 

Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – no

Kaynak: 553 test yapıldı, 1 pozitif vaka

Related posts

Conservatives suspend members over Islamophobia allegations

CypriumNews Reporting

TRNC: Özersay: Barbers and Hairdressers open from May 2

CypriumNews Reporting

Juncker takes stock, cites Cyprus as missed opportunity

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More