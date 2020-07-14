CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

Tatar: we will not play HPs Games

Breaking News Cyprus
by CypriumNews Reporting
Ersin Tatar

The chairman Ersin Tatar explained that the Zoning Plane was extended until July 15, responded to HP statement “whatever our opinion will be, we will not Play HPs game ”.

Ersin Tatar, Özersay’s Zoning plan does not come to life the coalition will not be meaningful, “I do not sign this way. If these changes are not accepted, if they are not implemented in a modified way, the other side’s claim remains there for them. “Anyway, it will be our opinion. We don’t come to HPs games like this. We bring some suggestions. They have to be taken seriously. ”

Tatar also said that if Ayşegül Baybars does not allow this, if his suggestions are not accepted by the Minister of the Interior, Ayşegül Baybars, then the job goes elsewhere. ”

You got One month from Özersay to UBP

Saner: No One can Threaten UBP!

Related posts

T/C murder suspect seriously injured in failed attempt to avoid arrest

CypriumNews Reporting

Mainly fine at 38 C, temperatures to edge up on weekend

CypriumNews Reporting

Fire in Limassol District

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More