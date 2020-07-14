statement from Baybars: “If UBP does not comply with the coalition?”

Stating that Gazimagosa – Iskele – Yeniboğaziçi Zoning Plan is not a party plan, Minister of Interior Ayşegül Baybars said, “Our government partner has the right to speak, not only our government partner but everyone has the right to speak.”

Baybars, who was the guest on Diyalog TV, said she believes in democracy, although she does not believe that the postponement is correct, logical and right.

Minister Baybars stated that the mayors talked with our coalition partner

“IF UBP IS NOT BE SUITABLE FOR COALITION, OTHER REMEDIES WILL EMERGE”

Explaining that, after the government partner made a promise and the mayors confirmed this, Baybars stated that they consider the one-month period to be reasonable.

“As a result of a monthly assessment, UBP will also demonstrate its intention to act in accordance with the coalition and the Government Protocol. If they do not, it will be revealed that other remedies can be applied and there will be no need to carry out these tasks and continue. ”