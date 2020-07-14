Star Wars on Disney+ – The Complete Skywalker Saga

Start streaming all 9 Star Wars movies, including Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, May the 4th on Disney+!

Star Wars is an epic space-opera media franchise created by George Lucas, which began with the eponymous 1977 film and quickly became a worldwide pop-culture phenomenon. The franchise has been expanded into various films and other media, including television series, video games, novels, comic books, theme park attractions, and themed areas, comprising an all-encompassing fictional universe. The franchise holds a Guinness World Records title for the “Most successful film merchandising franchise”.



