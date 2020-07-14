South Cyprus: One tests positive to Covid-19, a foreign national permanently residing in Cyprus

One more person has tested positive for coronavirus after 1754 tests, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, raising the total in Cyprus to 1,023.

The new case was detected from 379 tests to passengers and repatriates. The Health Ministry said that the case concerns an Albanian national who permanently resides in Cyprus. The man returned to Cyprus from Albania (Category C) via Athens on July 13 and took the test at the airport.

In addition, the following tests were carried out all with negative result:

511 tests from the programme of 10,000 employees who returned to work as part of phase two and three of the reopening of the economy.

271 tests through referrals from personal doctors and checks of special groups through the public health clinics

329 tests from private initiative

154 tests from contacts of already confirmed cases

110 tests from hospital labs.