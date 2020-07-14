Short trips to Turkey

CypriumNews

by CypriumNews Reporting
Ministry of Health Description

Rules to be applied for short term (including 5 days) travel from TRNC to TC

trips to the Republic of Turkey are now possible for short 5 days including short-term trips if there is a PCR test done within the last 3 days in the TRNC, .

On the return to the TRNC, the 2nd PCR test will be carried out at arrives sea or airports and it is necessary to isolated at home or at your accommodation until the test result is available.

5 days after the date of entry to the TRNC, one should apply to Lefkosa Dr Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital and another PCR test should be done.

Traveling to the TRNC short-term of 5-day trip to Turkey,  a PCR test should be performed no more e than 72- to 120 hours in Turkey. Otherwise, TRNC will not allow passengers to travel.

