Penny Dreadful: City of Angels – The Many Faces of Magda

It’s time to go behind the scenes of the Showtime series Penny Dreadful: City of Angels starring Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, Kerry Bishé, Adriana Barraza, Jessica Garza, Michael Gladis, Johnathan Nieves, Rory Kinnear and Nathan Lane!

Release Date: April 26, 2020 on Showtime

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels is a television series created by John Logan for Showtime. The series, a spin-off to Penny Dreadful, was ordered in November 2018, and is set “in 1938 Los Angeles, a time and place deeply infused with Mexican-American folklore and social tension”.



Related

FanReviews#Penny #Dreadful #City #Angels #Faces #Magda