New yellow alert as Cyprus bakes

Tuesday will be another scorcher, with an extreme high-temperature warning in force from 1 pm to 5 pm — the fourth in as many days.

According to the Met Office’s yellow alert, the maximum temperature is expected to rise to around 40 C inland.

Temperatures are expected to remain at the same levels tomorrow but will gradually ease by Friday to edge down to average for the time of year, particularly inland and in the mountains.

In its early morning weather forecast, the Met Office said seasonal low pressure is affecting the area. After local low cloud and patchy fog dissolves in the early morning, Tuesday will be mainly fine. But clouds which develop later are expected to lead to isolated showers or thunderstorms in the mountains and in areas inland.

Temperatures will rise to 40 C inland, around 33 C on the south, east and north coasts, around 32 C on the west coast and around 30 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine, but locally there will patchy fog and low cloud. Temperatures will fall to 24 C inland, around 25 C on the south and east coasts, around 23 C on the west and north coasts and around 21 C in the mountains.

Wednesday will be mainly fine but clouds that develop at midday and in the afternoon may lead to isolated showers or thunderstorms in the mountains in the afternoon.

Thursday and Friday will be mainly fine but at midday and in the afternoon there will be increased cloud at intervals in the mountains.

Temperatures on Wednesday, are expected to remain at the same levels, above average for the time of year, mainly inland and in the mountains, and will then edge down until Friday, again mainly inland and in the mountains, to close to the seasonal average.