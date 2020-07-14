New development in coronavirus vaccine

According to reports on the “Clinicaltrialsarena.com” website, Queensland University in Australia, Medicago, a biological pharmaceutical company in Canada, started first-stage clinical trials of vaccine candidates aiming to immunize against Covid-19.

In Australia, the testing of the vaccine candidate developed by Queensland University researchers, the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO), and the biotech company CSL and pharmaceutical companies Patheon and Cytiva, was initiated at the clinic in the city of Brisbane, Nucleus Network, which provides clinical services. In the trial, which included 120 healthy volunteers aged 18 to 55 years old, the first doses were administered to the subjects.

In the experiment, in which the participants were divided into the experimental and control groups, some of the experiments will be compared with the subjects where the original vaccine was administered by applying placebo ineffective doses. It is aimed to conclude the first stage trial, where the safety of the vaccine is tested, within three months. If the trial is successful, the vaccine will be tested on a larger group of subjects in the second phase.

The Coalition for Innovation for Outbreak Disease (CEPI), headquartered in the UK, raised $ 3.1 million in January to the Queensland University to develop an emergency response vaccine against Kovid-19. Queensland State administration contributed $ 6.9 million, the federal government $ 3.4 million, charities and other donors $ 10 million in the project. In Australia, earlier this month, clinical trials were started for another vaccine candidate in Adelaide, the capital of the state of South Australia.

A PLANT BASED VACCINE TESTED IN CANADA

In Canada, the vaccine candidate, which was developed in collaboration with the pharmaceutical company Medicago and the biotechnology company Dynavax, started to be tested on people in Quebec province.

The vaccine candidate includes the “Coronavirus-like Substance” (CoVLP) produced by Medicago from herbal sources and the booster component “CpG 1018” used by Dynavax in other vaccines.

The enhancing ingredient aims to increase the immune effect of the antibody-producing antigen, the main ingredient of the vaccine. In the first stage trial, involving 180 healthy volunteers aged 18 to 55, subjects will receive three different doses of vaccine.

The trial aims to evaluate the safety of the vaccine as well as the dose tolerance of the subjects and the immune effect of the vaccine candidate.

CLINICAL TRIALS ARE MADE IN 3 STAGES

In order for a potential vaccine to be widely used, it needs to be tested on humans in three stages. In the first stage clinical trials, it is investigated whether the vaccine is safe and possible side effects on a small number of healthy subjects. In the second stage, the effectiveness of the vaccine, which has been confirmed to be reliable, is tested on more than 100 subjects. In the third and final stage, the same process is repeated with several thousand subjects. This whole process can take months or even years.

CLINICAL TRIALS OF 23 CONTINUE

According to the World Health Organization data, as of July 14, 140 vaccine candidates are being developed against Covid-19, while 23 are candidates in the clinical trial phase.

The new type of coronavirus (Covid-19) epidemic emerging in China has spread to more than 200 countries and regions and has turned into an epidemic. While the number of cases has exceeded 13 million worldwide, more than 576 thousand people have died.