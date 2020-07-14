Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Australian states tightened borders and restricted pub visits on Tuesday, while Disney prepared to close its Hong Kong theme park and Japan stepped up tracing as a jump in novel coronavirus cases across Asia fanned fears of a second wave of infections.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

Spain’s Catalonia approved a decree giving it legal backing to place restrictions on the city of Lleida and its surroundings, defying a judge’s earlier ruling that such an order was unlawful.

AMERICAS

California’s governor clamped new restrictions on businesses as cases and hospitalizations soared, and the state’s two largest school districts, in Los Angeles and San Diego, said children would be made to stay home in August.

Canada and the United States are set to extend a ban on non-essential travel, although a final decision has not been taken, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The number of deaths from the coronavirus in Latin America has exceeded the figure for North America for the first time since the start of the pandemic, a Reuters count showed.