“If the Zoning Plan is not implemented, there is no point in this coalition partnership”

by CypriumNews Reporting
Kudret Özersay

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Kudret Özersay spoke about the long-discussed debates on the country’s agenda.

Pointing out that it is wrong to manage the TRNC with orders and regulations such as chapter 96, Özersay said, “It is imperative to implement the Zoning Plan, which is a civilized approach.

Complaining that the People’s Party, the government partner of the National Unity Party, did not make a concrete proposal regarding the Zoning Plan, Özersay said, “If the concrete proposal comes, it will come into force as agreed.

Some changes may of course happen. This means that if the proposals do not materialize within a period of one month, and the Zoning Plan cannot be put into effect with a constructive attitude, we cannot serve this country. Then there is not much meaning of this partnership ”.

Prime Minister Ersin Tatar announced that he would not Sign if there was no change regarding the Zoning Plan. Tatar said, “Nobody should expect me to sign that plan.

This is a coalition partnership, we will talk. If we does not reach a point where the two sides agree. ”

“The period expires after 2 days “

