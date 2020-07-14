CypriumNews

Greece held undisclosed trilateral meeting with Germany, Turkey, sources confirm

by CypriumNews Reporting
Greece took part in an undisclosed trilateral meeting with Germany and Turkey held before the EU Foreign Affairs Council on Monday in the wake of Turkey’s controversial decision to convert Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia into a mosque, diplomatic sources have confirmed.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu revealed that the meeting had taken place in an interview with Turkey’s Hurriyet newspaper.

According to the same sources, the meeting was brokered by Berlin. The move is seen as an attempt to preserve the channels of communication between Athens and Ankara.

