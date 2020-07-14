CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

Extraction on Netflix – Shot By Shot

Movie Videos
by CypriumNews Reporting
Extraction on Netflix - Shot By Shot

It’s time to go behind the scenes of the Netflix movie Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth, David Harbour, Manoj Bajpayee, Marc Donato, Fay Masterson, Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi and Derek Luke!

Release Date: April 24, 2020 on Netflix

Extraction (previously known as Dhaka) is an action thriller movie directed by Sam Hargrave and screenplay by Joe Russo. It stars Chris Hemsworth, David Harbour, Manoj Bajpayee, Marc Donato, Fay Masterson, Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi and Derek Luke.



FanReviews

#Extraction #Netflix #Shot #Shot

Related posts

Lin-Manuel Miranda Comments On Critics

CypriumNews Reporting

Jude Law Could Be A Villain

CypriumNews Reporting

Palm Springs on Hulu – Official Trailer

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More