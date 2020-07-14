CypriumNews

Dr. Bülent Dizdarlı calls Pilli to “Explain or resign”

by CypriumNews Reporting
Dr. Bülent Dizdarlı

Dr. Bülent Dizdarlı pointed out the statement of the Minister of Health Ali Pilli in Parliament yesterday, “The report is over, it is in print, we will send it in 1-2 hours,” he said, “Either keep your word or explain why you couldn’t do it.”

Dizdarlı addressed the Minister of Health Ali Pilli, “Enough is enough. Either keep your word, explain why you can’t do it or resign. ”

If this report did not arrive in twenty-four hours, someone is making fun of us.

Yesterday, we postponed the bi-communal health committee meeting because this report was not ready. We said that we will give this day. We were embarrassed again.

I’ve been doing this for 12 years, we’ve never been so helpless

